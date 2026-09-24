Cara Delevingne Performs CRAZY, BABY, Talks Stevie Nicks; John Cusack on Viral Cubs Catch

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up









Cara Delevingne brought new music and a Stevie Nicks story to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, while John Cusack used his own visit to relive a viral moment from the stands at Wrigley Field. The three segments, all taped for Jimmy Fallon's NBC program, mixed a live musical performance with two rounds of freewheeling conversation touching on rock royalty, pre-show rituals and an unexpected catch that spread across the internet.

In the first clip, Delevingne performed "Crazy, Baby" for the show's audience, giving viewers a direct look at the track without any interview segments cut into the footage. The performance served as a showcase for the song on its own, with the full band arrangement carrying the segment from start to finish.

The second appearance turned to conversation, with Delevingne telling Fallon about her new album Not Normal and describing a moment when Stevie Nicks attended one of her concerts and was moved to tears. She also demonstrated her pre-show ritual for Fallon, performing a headstand on set as part of the chat, giving the audience an unscripted glimpse at how she prepares before going on stage.

John Cusack's additional footage shifted the tone entirely, with the actor walking Fallon through the now-viral video of him catching a foul ball during a Chicago Cubs game. Cusack also discussed his role in Stand by Me and talked about writing his new book Momo, rounding out a conversation that moved between a baseball anecdote, a look back at an early film credit and a current writing project.

Together, the three segments gave THE TONIGHT SHOW audience a mix of live music and personal storytelling, from Delevingne's onstage habits and brush with a music legend to Cusack's unplanned moment of internet fame at a ballgame.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 16 Hrs 27 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link