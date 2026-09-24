Cara Delevingne Performs CRAZY, BABY, Talks Stevie Nicks; John Cusack on Viral Cubs Catch
Watch the late night highlights, including Delevingne's headstand demo, from Jimmy Fallon's show.
Cara Delevingne brought new music and a Stevie Nicks story to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, while John Cusack used his own visit to relive a viral moment from the stands at Wrigley Field. The three segments, all taped for Jimmy Fallon's NBC program, mixed a live musical performance with two rounds of freewheeling conversation touching on rock royalty, pre-show rituals and an unexpected catch that spread across the internet.
In the first clip, Delevingne performed "Crazy, Baby" for the show's audience, giving viewers a direct look at the track without any interview segments cut into the footage. The performance served as a showcase for the song on its own, with the full band arrangement carrying the segment from start to finish.
The second appearance turned to conversation, with Delevingne telling Fallon about her new album Not Normal and describing a moment when Stevie Nicks attended one of her concerts and was moved to tears. She also demonstrated her pre-show ritual for Fallon, performing a headstand on set as part of the chat, giving the audience an unscripted glimpse at how she prepares before going on stage.
John Cusack's additional footage shifted the tone entirely, with the actor walking Fallon through the now-viral video of him catching a foul ball during a Chicago Cubs game. Cusack also discussed his role in Stand by Me and talked about writing his new book Momo, rounding out a conversation that moved between a baseball anecdote, a look back at an early film credit and a current writing project.
Together, the three segments gave THE TONIGHT SHOW audience a mix of live music and personal storytelling, from Delevingne's onstage habits and brush with a music legend to Cusack's unplanned moment of internet fame at a ballgame.
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