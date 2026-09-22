Comedian Ethan Simmons-Patterson Riffs on NYC Living and Recycling Guilt on Fallon
The comedian's set turns everyday city habits into the punchline.
Ethan Simmons-Patterson took the stage on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a stand-up set built around the small indignities of city living, working through material on New York City life, reusable tote bags and doctor visits. The set leaned on observational humor rather than a sit-down conversation with host Jimmy Fallon, giving Simmons-Patterson room to run through his bits uninterrupted.
The routine focused on the kind of daily friction familiar to anyone navigating a big city, from grocery runs with reusable bags to the general absurdity of managing errands like recycling. Simmons-Patterson built his set around these mundane touchpoints, turning ordinary frustrations into a run of jokes rather than pulling from personal milestones or career history.
The performance gave national late-night viewers a look at Simmons-Patterson's style, which mines specific, relatable inconveniences for comedic material. Recycling and grocery shopping served as recurring anchors throughout the set, with the comedian returning to those subjects to build out his jokes about city life.
Viewers who missed the live broadcast can catch the set through the show's streaming availability on Peacock, where episodes of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon are made available following their initial airing.
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