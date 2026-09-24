Photos: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Bobbleheads to Launch Through Kickstarter Campaign

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will launch a Kickstarter campaign to produce the first Rocky Horror Show bobbleheads. The proposed collection features seven characters from Richard O’Brien’s original 1973 stage musical: Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Rocky, Brad, Janet, Magenta, Riff Raff and Columbia.

A Kickstarter-exclusive Frank-N-Furter bobblehead will only be available to campaign backers. The figure wears the character’s black corset, fishnet stockings, briefs, pearl necklace and platform shoes while standing on a red circular base featuring his name and the Rocky Horror logo. The logo will also bobble.

The campaign has a fundraising goal of $15,000. It will begin at midnight Central Time on Friday, September 25 and continue through midnight on Halloween, Saturday, October 31. The bobbleheads will be available for $30 each, plus shipping, with additional campaign-exclusive items offered. Supporters who do not want a bobblehead may contribute as little as $1.

The number of figures produced will be determined by demand during the campaign. Backing the Kickstarter will be the only way to obtain the exclusive Frank-N-Furter design.

The campaign follows the death of Tim Curry on August 25 at age 80. Curry originated Frank-N-Furter in the 1973 London stage production before reprising the role in the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“We’re excited to launch this Kickstarter campaign to produce the first Rocky Horror Show bobbleheads celebrating the iconic characters that so many people have come to know and love over the past 50-plus years,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar.

“These bobbleheads are the perfect way for fans of Rocky Horror to show off their love for their favorite characters,” he added.

About The Rocky Horror Show

The Rocky Horror Show premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in June 1973. Inspired by writer and actor Richard O’Brien’s love of B-movie science fiction and horror, the musical developed from a small fringe production into an international phenomenon.

The story follows Brad and Janet after a flat tire leads them to the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Inside, they encounter an assortment of eccentric characters and witness Frank’s unveiling of his newest creation, a muscular man named Rocky.

The musical inspired the 1975 film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. After initially receiving a limited response, the film developed a cult following through midnight screenings featuring costumes, callbacks, props and shadow casts.

The Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry in 2005. The film celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025 and remains in limited theatrical release.

A Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Sam Pinkleton, is currently playing at Studio 54.

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened to the public in Milwaukee on February 1, 2019. In addition to operating its museum, the organization produces customized bobbleheads for retail sale and for organizations, individuals and teams.



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Bobbleheads

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Bobbleheads

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