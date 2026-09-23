Brandon Flowers Performs AN AMERICAN DREAM, Talks New Album THRASHER on Fallon
The Killers frontman opened up about his songwriting process and the story behind his latest solo material.
Brandon Flowers brought new music to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing a track from his upcoming solo output and sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon to break down the details behind his new album THRASHER. The two segments gave viewers both a full-band performance and a loose, piano-driven conversation about the record's title and themes.
In the first clip, Flowers performed "An American Dream" for THE TONIGHT SHOW audience, delivering the song in a straightforward studio performance that anchored the segment. The track stood as the centerpiece of his visit, giving NBC's late-night audience a direct introduction to the new material without any accompanying discussion cut into the footage.
The second clip shifted into a more improvisational format, with Flowers explaining the meaning behind the title THRASHER while seated at a piano. Rather than a standard sit-down interview, Fallon posed questions that Flowers answered musically, working out his responses on the keys as part of what the segment framed as a musical interview. The setup let Flowers unpack the new album's concept in real time, blending explanation with spontaneous playing rather than delivering rehearsed talking points.
Together, the two segments framed THRASHER as the throughline of Flowers' TONIGHT SHOW visit, pairing a full performance of "An American Dream" with a behind-the-title breakdown of the album itself. The pairing gave audiences both the finished product and a glimpse into how Flowers thinks about the record's concept, offering a fuller picture of the release than either segment could provide alone.
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