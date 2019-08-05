CW Seed Acquires Off-Season Streaming Rights to SCHITT'S CREEK

CW Seed, The CW's free, ad-supported digital network, has acquired off-season streaming rights to Pop TV's Primetime Emmy Award nominated comedy series SCHITT'S CREEK. The announcement was made today by Rick Haskins, Executive Vice President, The CW, at The Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

Seasons one through four of SCHITT'S CREEK will be available to stream on The CW Seed App and CWSeed.com starting today, Sunday, August 4.

"We love everything about 'Schitt's Creek' - the comedy acting, writing as well as the show's binge-ability. All of which are perfect for The CW Seed audience," said Haskins. "We're excited to help expand the awareness and hope to generate new fans of this brilliant series on our free, ad-supported platform."

SCHITT'S CREEK, a character-driven, half-hour, single-camera scripted comedy series, is co-created by two-time Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The series' ensemble cast includes Eugene Levy, Emmy Award winner Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, four-time Emmy Award winner Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah and Karen Robinson. The series follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt's Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. SCHITT'S CREEK will premiere its sixth and final season only on POP TV in the US in early 2020.

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT'S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin. SCHITT'S CREEK is produced in association with CBC and POP TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.





