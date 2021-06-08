CONAN on TBS Announces Guests for Final Two Weeks of Shows

Conan O'Brien's long-running TBS late-night show, "CONAN" announces an exciting lineup of guests for its final two weeks of shows. Guests will include Martin Short, Bill Hader, Mila Kunis, Dana Carvey, JB Smoove and Patton Oswalt plus special surprise guests as well as a look-back at memorable moments of this iteration of O'Brien's historic late-night career. Jack Black will serve as the show's final guest during the June 24 hour-long finale episode airing at 10:00pm ET/PT.



After more than a year of doing shows without a live studio audience, "CONAN" will finally welcome fans at the Largo Theater during the final two weeks. Following all LA County Covid Guidelines, attendees will need to be fully vaccinated on the day of attendance and show proof of vaccination.

At this time, masks will be required. Tickets are available now. For more information and to enter the free ticket lottery, go to Teamcoco.com/Tickets. Fans can also follow @TeamCoco on Instagram and Twitter for special ticket giveaways.

The final show schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 14: Patton Oswalt

Tuesday, June 15: Martin Short

Wednesday, June 16: JB Smoove

Thursday, June 17: Mila Kunis



Monday, June 21: Bill Hader

Tuesday, June 22: To Be Announced

Wednesday, June 23: Dana Carvey

Thursday, June 24: Jack Black



"CONAN" airs Monday-Thursday at 11:00pm ET/PT on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as Executive Producer.