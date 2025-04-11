COMPANION Thriller Sets Max Streaming Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Line Cinema’s Companion will make its global streaming debut on Friday, April 18, exclusively on Max. The movie will then debut on HBO linear on Saturday, April 19, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

New Line Cinema, the studio behind The Notebook, along with the unhinged creators of Barbarian, promise "a new kind of love story" with the thriller film. The movie was released in theaters on January 31, 2025.

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (“My Dead Ex,” “Suburgatory”), COMPANION stars Sophie Thatcher (“Yellowjackets,” “The Boogeyman”), Jack Quaid (“The Boys,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”), Lukas Gage (“Smile 2,” “Dead Boy Detectives”), Megan Suri (“Never Have I Ever,” “It Lives Inside”), Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows,” “Blue Beetle”), and Rupert Friend (“High Desert,” “Asteroid City”).

The film is produced by the filmmakers behind “Barbarian”—Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifsz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner. COMPANION is a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

