COMING CLEAN Will Have One Day National Preview Screening

From award-winning director Ondi Timoner.

From award-winning director Ondi Timoner, COMING CLEAN is a feature documentary examining addiction through the eyes of recovering addicts and political leaders, as they come together to bring the profiteers to justice and rebuild in the wake of the deadliest drug epidemic in our history. Timoner - whose directing credits include the Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning films DIG! and WE LIVE IN PUBLIC as well as MAPPLETHORPE starring Matt Smith - brings cinematic beauty and grace to this difficult subject, utilizing striking animation and offering hope and solutions to a seemingly insurmountable crisis.



COMING CLEAN will have a timely special national preview screening hosted by the Utah Film Festival on Saturday, October 10th through its Watch at Home program as well as a screening at the Midvale Drive-In. Press and the public located anywhere in the U.S. may access this special event by visiting utahfilmcenter.org/comingclean. A post-film Q&A with director Ondi Timoner, film participant/subject Congressman Ben McAdams, lead prosecutor Mike Moore and recovering addict Destiny Garcia, will moderated by NPR member station KUER's RadioWest host Doug Fabrizio.



Rep. McAdams, who represents Salt Lake County, Utah and is facing a competitive election this November, shares his personal story and connection with recovering addict Destiny Garcia - who will also join the conversation. The film also features Mike Moore, lead prosecutor of the high-profile opioid lawsuits and a trial lawyer who took on big tobacco and BP Oil, securing huge settlements.



The issue of addiction had a surprisingly high role in the Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night. And as The New York Times reported on Wednesday: "In the months since the pandemic took hold in the U.S., the opioid epidemic has taken a sharp turn for the worse. More than 40 states have seen evidence of increases in overdoses."



Since 1999, almost 450,000 people have died from overdose involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids . The devastation to individuals, families, friends, businesses causes by this addiction is incalculable and begs the questions: why did this happen, who is responsible, and how do we solve this problem.



Within weeks of it's premiere, COMING CLEAN won the awards for Best Life & Liberty Film and Special Jury Prize For Editing at the 2020 Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama and recently screened at the 2020 Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas where Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis called it "Wonderful and touching...The film I am most excited to share with audiences." Today it screens at the Woodstock Film Festival. The film was selected to be the Opening Night Film of Mountainfilm, Closing Night of the Bend Film Festival, and is the Centerpiece at Milwaukee Film Festival.

View More TV Stories Related Articles