COME PLAY Available on Digital Jan. 12

A young boy who struggles to connect with others turns to his cell phone and tablet for companionship, befriending a strange and sinister non-human creature in the spine-chilling paranormal thriller, COME PLAY, available to own for the very first time on Digital January 12, 2021 and on Blu-ray™️, DVD and On Demand January 26, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Starring Gillian Jacobs ("Community"), John Gallagher Jr. ("Westworld"), Azhy Roberston (Marriage Story), and Winslow Fegley (Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made), the "wonderfully twisted" (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times) film is based on writer and director Jacob Chase's own original short film, "Larry," and explores the connection between technology and isolation through exciting, innovative and thrilling storytelling, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. COME PLAY was produced by The Picture Company for Amblin Partners.

Desperate for a friend, Oliver (Robertson), a lonely boy who feels different from everyone else, seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Jacobs and Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Bringing the terrifying vision of horror to life, the film's mystical creature was created by none other than Jim Henson's Creature Shop, known for its legendary Muppets and some of the most iconic puppetry in the world. Audiences everywhere can now witness the haunting story unfold as one family must overcome their differences to save themselves from a threatening supernatural force and the dangers that lurk in the shadows.