CLOSE UP WITH THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER Returns Dec. 29

Season five of SundanceTV's original unscripted series "Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter" kicks off Sunday, December 29 at 10/9am CT. This season, talent behind this year's most talked about television shows and films open up about the challenges and triumphs of creating critically acclaimed entertainment.

The premiere episode will air Sunday, December 29 and again Sunday, January 5 at 10/9am CT with a conversation on the art of directing led by The Hollywood Reporter's Stephen Galloway, featuring Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story"), Greta Gerwig ("Little Women"), Todd Philipps ("Joker"), Lulu Wang ("The Farewell") and Fernando Meirelles ("The Two Popes").

Nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2017, "Close Up with the Hollywood Reporter" represents a continued commitment by SundanceTV to innovative, informative unscripted programming that sheds light on the world of filmed storytelling and popular culture.

The series is executive produced by Matthew Belloni, Stephen Galloway, Jennifer Laski and Lacey Rose from The Hollywood Reporter, Paul Haddad from SundanceTV and produced by Stephanie Fischette from The Hollywood Reporter.

THIS SEASON ON "CLOSE UP WITH THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER"

Directors - Premieres Sunday, January 5, 2020

Stephen Galloway, Martin Scorsese, Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig, Todd Philipps, Lulu Wang, Fernando Meirelles discuss their work as film directors.

Actresses - Premieres Sunday, January 12, 2020

Rebecca Ford, Rene'e Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lopez discuss the craft of acting.

Actors - Premieres Sunday, January 19, 2020

Stephen Galloway, Adam Driver, Adam Sandler, Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Jamie Foxx, Shia LaBeouf discuss the craft of acting.

Producers - Premieres Sunday, January 26, 2020

Rebecca Ford, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Charlize Theron, David Heyman, Dan Lin, Peter Chernin, Debra Martin Chase discuss producing films.

Writers - Premieres Sunday, February 2, 2019

Stephen Galloway, Taika Waititi, Anthony McCarten, Lorena Scafaria, Kasi Lemmons, Destin Daniel Cretton discuss writing in films.

Documentary - Premieres Sunday, February 9, 2020

Rebecca Keegan, Julia Reichert, Asif Kapadia, Lauren Greenfield, Nanfu Wang, Todd Douglas Miller discuss creating a documentary.

Executives - Premieres Sunday, February 16, 2020

Matthew Belloni, Tom Rothman, Scott Stuber, Toby Emmerich, Donna Langley, Jennifer Salke, Jim Gianopulos, Alan Horn discuss their roles as studio executives.





