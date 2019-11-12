CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG Reboot to be Unleashed on Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 6 and PBS KIDS on Dec. 7

Scholastic Entertainment is unleashing the highly-anticipated reboot on Amazon Prime Video on Dec 6 and PBS Kids on Dec 7! The NEW Clifford The Big Red Dog will take today's preschoolers and their families on larger-than-life adventures filled with a BIG dose of humor and timely life lessons that reinforce the importance of kindness and empathy, while helping to boost early literacy skills and encourage imagination-fueled play.

In the newly-reimagined series, kids and families will join Clifford, his best friend Emily Elizabeth and their pack of diverse and relatable friends on their escapades all across Birdwell Island - from pretending to be pirates and astronauts to solving the latest mystery and saving the day - while learning about being helpful, caring and accepting of differences. Every episode includes a toe-tapping original song that will introduce kids to all different types of musical genres and styles. After all, Birdwell Island's motto is "living together in harmony"!

What's more, in the new series, Emily Elizabeth is a stronger and more independent female character to inspire today's girls - and, for the very first time, she and Clifford will speak to each other, making their special bond even stronger! Clifford's huge heart, kind and gentle nature and childlikewonder about the wide world around him have helped make him the perfect companion for generations of kids - and, with the new series, today's families are about to fall in love with him all over again.

Inspired by the best-selling Scholastic books of the same name, written and illustrated by Norman Bridwell, the first Clifford The Big Red Dog series premiered on PBS Kids in 2000. The show aired in 110 countries around the globe and garnered nine Emmy nominations. Scholastic published the first "Clifford The Big Red Dog" title in1963, and today there are more than 133 million Clifford books in print in 16 different languages.





Related Articles View More TV Stories