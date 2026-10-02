Zach Braff, Donald Faison Reveal SCRUBS Season 2 Details And Podcast Return On THE VIEW
The longtime co-stars reflect on the bond that has carried them from the original series to its revival.
Zach Braff and Donald Faison sat down with THE VIEW to talk about the second season of the SCRUBS revival and the friendship that has kept them working together since the show's original run. The two actors used the appearance to discuss what it took to step back into their old roles and how their real-life bond has carried through the years since SCRUBS first aired.
Braff and Faison originated the characters of Dr. J.D. Dorian and Dr. Christopher Turk on the original SCRUBS series, and their return for the Hulu revival has meant picking the parts back up after years away. Their visit to THE VIEW gave the pair a chance to reflect on that shared history rather than simply promote the new season in isolation.
The conversation also touched on the return of Fake Doctors, Real Friends, the podcast the two actors host together, giving them another avenue to revisit their SCRUBS years alongside the new season's rollout. The pairing of the show's revival with the podcast's comeback underscored how closely the two projects are tied to their ongoing partnership.
The appearance follows a similar stop the pair made on THE VIEW to discuss the same topics. Zach Braff And Donald Faison Talk SCRUBS Bond And Podcast Return On THE VIEW covered their earlier visit, where the two discussed much of the same ground around the revival's second season.
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