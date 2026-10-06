Sarah Chalke Previews What's Ahead In SCRUBS Revival Season Two

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Sarah Chalke sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss what audiences can expect from the second season of the SCRUBS revival, returning to the role of Dr. Elliot Reid that made her a fixture of the original series. The conversation centered on how the character and the show have evolved as the revival moves into its new season.

Chalke is known for originating Dr. Elliot Reid on SCRUBS, and her appearance on GMA gave her a chance to speak directly about stepping back into the part for the Hulu revival. The segment kept its focus on her perspective as a returning original cast member rather than covering other projects.

The appearance comes as other original cast members have also been making the rounds to promote the new season. Zach Braff and Donald Faison recently discussed the second season of the SCRUBS revival on THE VIEW, reflecting on reprising their own original roles alongside the return of their podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

Chalke's GMA conversation added another voice to that same rollout, giving viewers a sense of how the show's returning cast is approaching the new season from their individual vantage points.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 12 Hrs 28 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me