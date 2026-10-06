Sarah Chalke Previews What's Ahead In SCRUBS Revival Season Two
The actress returns to her original role as the medical comedy continues its revival run.
Sarah Chalke sat down with GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss what audiences can expect from the second season of the SCRUBS revival, returning to the role of Dr. Elliot Reid that made her a fixture of the original series. The conversation centered on how the character and the show have evolved as the revival moves into its new season.
Chalke is known for originating Dr. Elliot Reid on SCRUBS, and her appearance on GMA gave her a chance to speak directly about stepping back into the part for the Hulu revival. The segment kept its focus on her perspective as a returning original cast member rather than covering other projects.
The appearance comes as other original cast members have also been making the rounds to promote the new season. Zach Braff and Donald Faison recently discussed the second season of the SCRUBS revival on THE VIEW, reflecting on reprising their own original roles alongside the return of their podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends.
Chalke's GMA conversation added another voice to that same rollout, giving viewers a sense of how the show's returning cast is approaching the new season from their individual vantage points.
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