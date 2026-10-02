Zach Braff And Donald Faison Talk SCRUBS Bond And Podcast Return On THE VIEW

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Zach Braff and Donald Faison sat down with THE VIEW to talk about the friendship that has carried them from the original run of SCRUBS through its Hulu revival, using the visit to discuss the second season of the show and the return of their podcast, Fake Doctors, Real Friends. The conversation centered on how the two actors have maintained their real-life bond while stepping back into the roles of Dr. J.D. Dorian and Dr. Christopher Turk.

Braff and Faison originated those characters on the original SCRUBS series, and their reunion for the Hulu revival has meant returning to parts they played for years. Their appearance on THE VIEW gave the pair a chance to reflect on that history together rather than simply promote the new season on its own.

The pair also used the segment to talk up the return of Fake Doctors, Real Friends, the podcast in which they revisit their SCRUBS history and catch up as friends. Pairing the podcast news with talk of the new season gave the appearance a dual focus, touching on both their scripted work and the more informal format they have built around it.

Braff and Faison have made several joint and separate media stops to discuss the revival's second season, including appearances on GOOD MORNING AMERICA and LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, where they previewed what viewers can expect and traded stories from their years working together. Zach Braff and Donald Faison Reveal What's Ahead in SCRUBS Season 2

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