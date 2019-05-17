CINEMAX Drama Series JETT to Debut on June 14

Fresh out of prison, retired professional thief Daisy (aka "Jett") Kowalski is reluctantly drawn back into doing what she does best after being forced to quit following the birth of her child. Narrowly completing a dangerous "final" job, she finds herself pulled back into a series of assignments masterminded by ruthless criminals, who are determined to exploit her skills for their own ends.

Created, written, directed and executive produced by Sebastian Gutierrez ("Gothika"), the CineMax drama series JETT begins its nine-episode season FRIDAY, JUNE 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). Carla Gugino ("San Andreas," "Sin City," the "Spy Kids" trilogy) executive produces and stars in the title role.

JETT also stars Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul"; Emmy® nominee for "Breaking Bad,") as powerful crime lord Charlie Baudelaire, who offers Jett one last task in Cuba, reuniting her with a former flame, but setting off a chain of unexpected events that endangers everyone she cares for.

Other cast members include: Elena Anaya ("The Skin I Live In"), Michael Aronov ("The Americans"), Gaite Jansen ("Peaky Blinders"), Gil Bellows ("Ally McBeal"), Chris Backus (HBO's "Big Little Lies"), Gentry White ("The Shannara Chronicles"), Jodie Turner-Smith ("Nightflyers"), Violet McGraw ("The Haunting of Hill House"), Lucy Walters ("Get Shorty"), Mustafa Shakir ("Marvel's Luke Cage"; HBO's "The Deuce"), Greg Bryk ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Shiloh Fernandez ("Evil Dead"), David Damane ("Chicago P.D."), Gus Dale Halper ("Happy!"), Rainbow Sun Francks ("Stargate Atlantis"), Alex Mallari Jr. ("Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments"), Gregg Lowe ("X-Men: Days of Future Past"), Dwain Murphy ("Little Dog"), Jonathan Koensgen ("Crawford"), Hamza Haq ("The Indian Detective") and Stuart Hughes ("Orphan Black").

Episode #1: "Daisy"

Debut: FRIDAY, JUNE 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Hoping to go straight, recently paroled master thief Daisy "Jett" Kowalski (Carla Gugino) is enlisted by crime boss Charlie Baudelaire (Giancarlo Esposito) to steal a ring from Miljan Bestic (Greg Bryk), an Eastern European crime overlord living in Cuba.

Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez.

Episode #2: "Charles Junior"

Debut: FRIDAY, JUNE 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Jett (Carla Gugino) is forced to mastermind a heist at the site of a high-end poker game; Baudelaire's son Junior (Gentry White) continues to vex his father.

Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez.

Episode #3: "Phoenix"

Debut: FRIDAY, JUNE 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Jett (Carla Gugino) looks back at the origins of her relationship with Phoenix (Gaite Jansen) and is ordered by Evans (Gil Bellows) to track down Blair (Shiloh Fernandez) - or else.

Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez.

Episode #4: "Frank Sweeney"

Debut: FRIDAY, JULY 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Jett (Carla Gugino) tracks down Frank Sweeney (Stuart Hughes), a brutal gangster she and Blair (Shiloh Fernandez) worked for ten years earlier.

Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez.

Episode #5: "Bennie"

Debut: FRIDAY, JULY 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

Bennie (Chris Backus) cleans up a mess; Evans (Gil Bellows) briefs Jett (Carla Gugino) on a new job for Bestic (Greg Bryk).

Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez.

JETT is created, written, directed and executive produced by Sebastian Gutierrez; executive produced by Carla Gugino, Mark Stern, Stuart Ford, Dana Brunetti; co-executive produced by Stacey Levin.





