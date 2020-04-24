CBS to Rebroadcast LET'S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE Tomorrow

CBS, the Recording Academy® and AEG Ehrlich Ventures celebrate 38-time GRAMMY® nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince on the rebroadcast of LET'S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE, Saturday, April 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on CBS All Access. The tribute concert is hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess. Filmed Jan. 28, the special originally aired Tuesday, April 21, the four-year anniversary of the superstar's passing.

An all-star lineup of artists will perform hits from Prince's renowned catalog, including Beck; Gary Clark Jr.; Common; Earth, Wind, & Fire; Foo Fighters; H.E.R.; Juanes; John Legend; Chris Martin; Morris Day and The Time; Princess; Sheila E.; St. Vincent; Mavis Staples; Miguel; the Revolution; and Usher, with special appearances by FKA Twigs, Fred Armisen, Jimmy Jam, Misty Copeland and Naomi Campbell.

LET'S GO CRAZY: THE GRAMMY SALUTE TO PRINCE is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC with the cooperation of the Prince estate. Ken Ehrlich and Rac Clark are executive producers, Ron Basile and Chantel Sausedo are producers and David Wild is the writer/producer. Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and Sheila E. are the co-musical directors. To learn more about Prince, visit Prince.com and follow @Prince on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.





