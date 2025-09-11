CBS to Air GRAMMY Salute Specials Honoring Cyndi Lauper and Earth, Wind & Fire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In partnership with The Recording Academy, CBS will air two GRAMMY specials this fall celebrating the music of Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper. “A GRAMMY Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September” will air Sunday, Sept. 21 (8-10 p.m., ET/PT), with "A GRAMMY Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl” airing Sunday, Oct. 5 (8-10 p.m., ET/PT). Both will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

A once-in-a-lifetime musical event, legendary band and one of the best-selling artists of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire take to the Hollywood Bowl stage, joined by the world-renowned LA Philharmonic, featuring guests throughout celebrating the nine-time GRAMMY-winning group’s enduring legacy, cultural impact and timeless sound. Stevie Wonder, Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste, and Janelle Monáe are among the artists set to make special appearances. Ben Winston, Patrick Menton and Harvey Mason Jr. are executive producers. Fulwell Entertainment and GRAMMY Studios are producing.

As Cyndi Lauper concludes her international, year-long Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, this all-star concert filmed over two nights at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl celebrates the beloved music of Cyndi Lauper with exclusive performances of the GRAMMY, EMMY® , Tony-winner and 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s iconic songs. Special guests include Joni Mitchell, Cher, Angélique Kidjo, John Legend, SZA, Mickey Guyton, Trombone Shorty, and Jake Wesley Rogers, with a video tribute from Brandi Carlile. Ken Ehrlich, Cyndi Lauper, Harvey Mason Jr., Brian Burke, and Lisa Barbaris are executive producers. Ken Ehrlich Productions and GRAMMY Studios are producing.

Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

About The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

Photo Credit: Patrick Beaudry