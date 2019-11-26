CBS THIS MORNING to Go Live From the Empire State Building

Co-host Tony Dokoupil will sub-anchor "CBS This Morning" live from the top of one of new York city's most iconic landmarks, the Empire State Building, tomorrow to celebrate the completion of the building's redesign. In exclusive television access, "CBS This Morning" will take viewers to rarely seen areas of the building. Gayle King and Anthony Mason reveal some of the secrets of the skyscraper and take you to areas beyond public access.

Some of tomorrow's pieces will include:

Watch a preview below!

Tony Dokoupil will go to one of the highest points of the building

The newly completed 80th floor and elements of the new visitor experience

Gayle King gets an inside look behind the famous lights uncovering little known facts such as: how the building is lit, how the color scheme can change, how the color decisions are made and a behind the scenes look at the lighting control room

Anthony Mason will uncover some of the deep secrets more than 50 feet below ground

CBS News correspondent Vladimir Duthiers will join Dokoupil at the top of the building for a special 'What to Watch'

Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman will pay tribute to the Empire State Building accompanied on piano by Jon Batiste

Actor and musician Jeff Goldblum will be there live as he reveals how New York helped launch his career

"CBS This Morning" went behind the scenes with Lin-Manuel Miranda as he recorded his new music video, "Cheering For Me Now" at the Empire State Building. The song, an original track from his "Hamildrop" series, is a love-letter to New York.

TOMORROW: Join us as we unveil the new 80th floor at @EmpireStateBldg and the completion of a 4-year renovation to improve the visitor experience.@GayleKing, @AnthonyMasonCBS and @TonyDokoupil faced their fears to give you an exclusive tour that reveals the building's secrets. pic.twitter.com/5eFSsj2zEt - CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 26, 2019





