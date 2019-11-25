CBS Corporation and Viacom Announce Expected Closing Date of Merger

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A, CBS) and Viacom Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAB, VIA) today announced that their pending merger is currently expected to close after market hours on Wednesday, December 4th. Immediately following the closing, the combined company will be renamed "ViacomCBS Inc." ("ViacomCBS"), and it is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") on Thursday, December 5th under the new ticker symbols "VIACA" and "VIAC".

As part of the listing, ViacomCBS will also become eligible for future inclusion in the Nasdaq 100 index.

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand -"the Eye" - one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film and interactive. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network 10 Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Global Distribution Group, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS All Access, the Company's direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription service, CBS Sports Network, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, Pop, Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to http://www.cbscorporation.com.

Viacom (Nasdaq: VIAB, VIA) creates entertainment experiences that drive conversation and culture around the world. Through television, film, digital media, live events, merchandise and solutions, its brands connect with diverse, young and young at heart audiences in more than 180 countries.





