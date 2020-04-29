CBS Announces 'Theme Weeks' for THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL

CBS offers daytime drama fans memories of their most cherished episodes, as "Theme Weeks" for THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL continue on Monday, May 4 on the CBS Television Network.

THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS from Sony Pictures Television, now in its 47th season (and 31st straight as the most-watched daytime drama), will feature episodes dating back to 1981 that focus on the passionate relationship between daytime's most iconic couple, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), each weekday from 12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT.

That same week, THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL from Bell-Phillip Television, which recently celebrated 33 years on the Network, will air some of the most memorable and beloved marriages in the show's history - some dating back to 1991 - all shot in extraordinary locations. "Epic Weddings Week" will air each day from 1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT. The romantic week starts off with the 1994 wedding of Brooke Logan (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) and will also feature some of the series' most popular couples, including: Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom), Eric Forrester (original cast member John McCook) and Brooke Logan (Lang), and Liam Spencer (Clifton) and Hope Logan (Kim Matula, in a role currently played by Annika Noelle).

Storylines for the "Victor and Nikki" episodes are as follows:

On Monday, May 4, Nikki visits Newman Ranch for the first time as Victor tests their chemistry with help from Colonel Douglas Austin (Michael Evans). The episode originally aired Oct. 31, 1981.

On Tuesday, May 5, Nikki dreams of reuniting with Victor after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is out of the picture, and Phillip (Thom Bierdz) makes plans for a future with Cricket (Lauralee Bell). The episode originally aired August 17, 1987.

Then on Wednesday, May 6, Nikki takes center stage at the Colonnade Room, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) finds herself in trouble, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) distracts Scott (Peter Barton) from Lauren (Tracey Bregman). The episode originally aired June 2, 1990.

On Thursday, May 7, Victor and Nikki cannot deny their attraction, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon's (Sharon Case) marriage is on the rocks, and Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) interferes in Jill's (Jess Walton) relationship with Keith Dennison (Granville Van Dusen). The episode originally aired April 14, 1998.

Finally, on Friday, May 8, Victor and Nikki are remarried at the iconic Colonnade Room while Ashley (Davidson) struggles with a secret. The episode originally aired Sept. 5, 2002.

Then, as THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL comes down the aisle, storylines will include:

On Monday, May 4, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) desperately attempts to escape from Prince Omar (Kabir Bedi) to let Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) know that she's alive, while Ridge and Brooke (Lang) have their epic first wedding in front of friends... and foes on the beautiful beach in Point Dume, Calif. The episode originally aired Sept. 30, 1994.

On Tuesday, May 5, Steffy (Wood) and Liam (Clifton) are wed in front of the iconic Opera House on the glorious Sydney, Australia harbor. While the ceremony progresses in front of family and friends, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) eases his sorrows over his brother's marriage to his ex-wife with several drinks. The episode originally aired March 22, 2017.

On Wednesday, May 6, Katie (Tom), the only woman to have ever stolen Dollar Bill's (Diamont) heart, walks down the aisle to become Mrs. William Spencer, Jr., with her sisters at her side, at the San Fernando Valley home where she was raised. Legendary CBS star Patrick Duffy ("Dallas") guest stars as Katie's father, Stephen Logan. The episode originally aired Nov. 13, 2009.

On Thursday, May 7, Eric Forrester (McCook) and Brooke Logan (Lang) say "I Do" as Eric's ex-wife, Stephanie (Susan Flannery), and Brooke's true love, Ridge (Kaye), watch without objection. Eric then takes Brooke on a romantic and surprise honeymoon in a magnificent hot-air balloon in Palm Springs, Calif. The episode originally aired Jan. 8, 1991.

Wrapping up on Friday, May 8: Having overcome astounding obstacles, Hope (Kim Matula, in a role currently played by Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) joyously say "I Do" in front of family, friends, and the many residents of the beautiful city of Puglia, Italy. Frustrated and brokenhearted, Steffy (Wood) updates Eric (McCook) and Stephanie (Flannery) on the dramatic events transpiring in Puglia. The episode originally aired June 26, 2012.





Related Articles View More TV Stories