CBS Announces Cast for LOVE ISLAND

Meet the Islanders looking for love this summer on LOVE ISLAND! Eleven sexy singletons are ready to find their perfect matches when the U.S. version of the international reality sensation debuts with a special 90-minute premiere, Tuesday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. New one-hour episodes continue every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Arielle Vandenberg serves as host.

The following are the first 11 Islanders embarking on a summer of love when they begin their journey in a stunning Fijian villa:

Elizabeth Weber

Age 24

New York City

Advertising Exec

Loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading.

Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg

Age 21

Los Angeles

Marketing Student

Looking for a guy who is spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic.

Celebrity crush: The Rock because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking.

Mallory Santic

Age 25

Vancouver, Wash.

Analyst for Nike

Looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous.

Biggest pet peeve in a partner: loud chewer

Alana Morrison

Age 21

New Haven, Conn.

College Student

She's never had a boyfriend so she's looking for the guy who is funny and goofy.

Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Alexandra Stewart

Age 25

Los Angeles

Publicist

Looking for someone romantic, compassionate and supportive. Bonus points if he's tall.

Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

Kyra Green

Age 22

Los Angeles

Musician

Looking for that special somebody with a skater, artistic vibe.

Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Cashel Barnett

Age 27

Sacramento, Calif.

Model and Musician

His dream girl is someone funny!

Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

Yamen Sanders

Age 24

Los Angeles

Real Estate Agent

Friends describe him as the life of the party and the best person to get advice from.

Celebrity crush: Amber Rose

Michael Yi

Age 29

Miami

Model

While he can't describe his ideal romantic partner, he's confident he'll know her when he meets her.

Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Weston Richey

Age 25

Dallas

Photographer

He's looking for someone beautiful on the inside and out, and a great smile will really win him over.

Fun fact: He built his own house!

Zac Mirabelli

Age 22

Chicago

Grocery Store Cashier

Looking for a trustworthy, supportive and goofy girl who brings out the best in him.

Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

Additional Islanders will be introduced and announced as the season progresses.

LOVE ISLAND begins as a group of single "Islanders" come together in a stunning villa in Fiji, ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders must couple-up - those who fail to find a partner to couple-up with risk being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

The LOVE ISLAND app provides the global fan base with an immersive experience. Users of this app are treated to around the clock exclusive content, messages and all the gossip from inside the Villa. For more info on the Islanders and to influence the show, download the free LOVE ISLAND app on ios and android smart devices. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and receive exclusive messages straight to their inboxes.





