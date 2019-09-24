CBS All Access' Psychological Thriller TELL ME A STORY Returns for Season Two Thursday, Dec. 5

And they all lived happily ever after... or did they? CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that season two of its psychological thriller TELL ME A STORY will premiere on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Created by Kevin Williamson, TELL ME A STORY takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Exploring an entirely new set of fairy tales and characters, the 10-episode second season will feature the stories of three legendary princesses - "Beauty and the Beast," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Cinderella" - like you've never seen them before. We'll meet the Pruitt family as they navigate love, loss, romance and terror against the iconic backdrop of MUSIC CITY - Nashville, Tenn.

Filmed on location in Nashville, season two stars Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries") as Tucker Reed, Carrie-Anne Moss ("The Matrix," "Jessica Jones") as Rebecca Pruitt, Odette Annable ("House," "Supergirl") as Maddie Pruitt, Eka Darville ("Jessica Jones") as Beau Morris, Matt Lauria ("Kingdom," "Friday Night Lights") as Jackson Pruitt, Natalie Alyn Lind ("The Gifted," "The Goldbergs") as Ashley Rose Pruitt, and Ashley Madekwe ("Salem," "Revenge") as Simone Garland. In addition, Danielle Campbell ("The Originals") returns to TELL ME A STORY this season in a recurring role, as Olivia Moon. Garcelle Beauvais ("Spider-Man Homecoming") as Veronica Garland, Caleb Castille ("Wu Tang: An American Saga") as Ron, and Christopher Meyer ("The Affair") as Derek round out the cast with recurring roles.

From Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY is written and executive-produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann.

Season one of TELL ME A STORY is currently available to binge on CBS All Access.





