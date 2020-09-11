Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories Partners with John Cameron to Develop Marie Lu's WARCROSS for Television

Papandrea and Cameron will both executive produce.

Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories and Emmy(R)-winning producer John Cameron have optioned the rights to adapt Marie Lu's New York Times bestselling novel Warcross as a television series. Papandrea and Cameron will both executive produce, with Cameron slated to direct the pilot. Made Up Stories' Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver will also serve as executive producers, with Janice Park producing. Adam Lash and Cori Uchida, both of whom previously worked on ALTERED CARBON and REPRISAL, will write and executive produce the series which will be developed in partnership with Endeavor Content, which has overall relationship deals with both Made Up Stories and John Cameron.

Lu, who will also serve as an executive producer, is the author of the blockbuster bestselling Legend series and the #1 New York Times bestselling series, The Young Elites. Before becoming a full-time author, she worked in video games, which makes Warcross, the YA sci-fi thriller published by G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers in September 2017, about a game called Warcross, even more vibrant.

For the millions who log in every day, Warcross isn't just a game-it's a way of life. When a young hacker, Emika Chen, accidentally glitches herself in the game and becomes an overnight sensation, her world is turned upside down and changed forever.

"Marie's action-packed novel is unlike any other I have read. From the virtual world of Warcross which feels like a real possibility with the advancement of technology, to the fiery heroine of Emika and the unexpected narrative twists, Warcross immersed me on a such an engaging journey" Papandrea said. "This is going to be a very fun and visually dynamic show to create."

Cameron further stated, "From the moment I started Marie's inventive novel I was captivated by its high-adrenaline plot, its immersive world creation, and enthralled with its beguiling and complicated young heroine Emika Chen. At its heart, her story is a near-future romantic thriller, in both real and virtual worlds, and I couldn't be more excited to help bring it to life onscreen."

"As a massive fan of so many of the stories that Bruna Papandrea, Made Up Stories, and John Cameron have produced, I am delighted and deeply honored to have Warcross in their talented hands," Lu said. They are masters of their craft in every way; every story they have brought to life has been done with exquisite care. I can't wait to collaborate and see them work their magic on Emika, Hideo, and the world of Warcross."

Lu is represented by Kassie Evashevski of Anonymous Content, Kristin Nelson of Nelson Literary Agency, and attorney Wayne Alexander of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes & Labowitz, LLP. Lash and Uchida are represented by ICM Partners, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobsen. Cameron is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Made Up Stories is represented by WME.

