Bron & Palomar in Production on THAT DIRTY BLACK BAG

BRON Studios and Palomar, part of Mediawan Intl Group, announced TODAY that they are in production in Italy, Spain and Morocco on the spaghetti western television series, That Dirty Black Bag, with an all-star ensemble cast.

That Dirty Black Bag is a raw, epic and romantic series about the dark side of the Far West. The story describes the 8-day clash between Arthur McCoy, played by Dominic Cooper, an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill, played by Douglas Booth, an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into a dirty black bag, because, as he puts it, "Heads weigh less than bodies." The drama echoes and pays homage to the classic spaghetti western, capturing the genre's legendary irony while revolutionizing it in a modern way and appealing to younger audiences. The series tells of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody vendettas, lonely souls driven by such great passions as faith, love and revenge. In the world of That Dirty Black Bag, there are no heroes, nobody is invincible, and predators become the prey.

That Dirty Black Bag stars Douglas Booth (The Dirt, Loving Vincent), Dominic Cooper (Preacher, The Devil's Double), Niv Sultan (Tehran), Guido Caprino (The Miracle), Christian Cooke (The Promise, Ordeal by Innocence), Paterson Joseph (The Leftovers), Rose Williams (Sanditon, Curfew), Zoe Boyle (Downton Abbey), Ivan Shaw (Nocturne), Eugene Brave Rock (Wonder Woman 1984), Anna Chancellor (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Those Who Wish Me Dead) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings, Raised by Wolves).

That Dirty Black Bag is from the creative mind of rising Italian filmmaker Mauro Aragoni (Nuraghes S'Arena), who co-wrote the series with writers Silvia Ebreul (The Hunter), Marcello Izzo (The Hunter) and Fabio Paladini (The Hunter). Brian O'Malley (The Lodgers) is co-directing with Aragoni and PJ Dillon (Game of Thrones) as DOP.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Palomar on this daring, edgy and Dantesque take on the classic Spaghetti Western, a genre that surfaced in the mid-1960's lead by legendary Italian filmmaker, Sergio Leone, that is still quite relevant, especially in today's brutish and cutthroat world where we are all desperately trying to find meaning," said David Davoli, BRON's President of Television. "Mauro, along with his co-writers, Silvia, Marcello and Fabio, have created a unique and audacious world, with bold, dangerous and fun characters that are sure to resonate with audiences around the world. This certainly is not your father's western."

"Our goal is to reimagine the tradition of the Spaghetti Western into something more operatic, modern and unexpected: great adventures, emotional complexity, strong female characters, little hints of dystopian elements. We want to entertain the audience delivering great excitement like THE ONE we are experiencing shooting this show" said Nicola Serra, co-CEO of Palomar.

BRON and Palomar are co-producing, with BRON's David Davoli, Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault, and Samantha Thomas, joining Carlo Degli Esposti, Nicola Serra and Patrizia Massa from Palomar as Executive Producers. The 8-part scripted television series is being produced in English with three seasons already planned. Mediawan has secured French rights to the series. BRON Releasing and Palomar, who control all other rights, are currently in talks with buyers in the US and other additional international territories.

Following on the heels of The Defeated, a post WWII thriller starring Taylor Kitsch, which will have its global release later this year; Peter McKenna's Irish family crime drama, Kin, airing this fall on AMC+; and John Morton's UK adaptation of the popular French series, Call My Agent!, currently in production in London and set to air Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Ireland; That Dirty Black Bag continues BRON TV's international strategy of identifying, developing and producing television properties with European and UK producers and creators that have strong and clear visions for series that will appeal to global audiences throughout the US, Europe, UK and beyond.

After the successes of internationally awarded Edoardo Ponti's The Life Ahead, starring Sophia Loren, and Giorgio Diritti's Hidden Away, Palomar is actively developing projects for cinema and TV, among which the adaptation - in collaboration with Amazon Prime - of the popular crime stories by Alessandro Robecchi, Monterossi, and other new series with an international asset - like Gaddafi - soon to be announced.

That Dirty Black Bag fits into the best tradition of the company - high quality tv production, discovery of new talents, the courage to try unexplored roads - hitting more and more the road into international scenarios.