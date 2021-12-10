British Version of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE In the Works

A British version of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE is in the works!

Deadline reports that Sky, which is owned by NBC's producer Comcast, is developing the new variety series in the U.K. This would be the most high-profile international adaption of Lorne Michaels' hit series.

If the series is picked up, it is unlikely that it will air as late in the UK as it does in the States - the NBC series starts at 11:30pm on a Saturday night. Last year, Sky began airing full versions of NBC's SNL on Sky Comedy channel.

