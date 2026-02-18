Brian Tyree Henry to Lead Netflix Adult Animated Series BASS X MACHINA

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix has announced Bass X Machina, a new adult animated series executive-produced by and starring Oscar, Emmy and Tony Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry. The series will debut on the streamer on October 6, 2026.

According to the logline, the series takes place in a lawless Steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines, and supernatural terrors. A father is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner, knowing that every act of justice meant to protect his family may ultimately cost him the very people he’s fighting to save.

Henry leads the voice cast as Bass, alongside Janelle Monáe as Glory, Tati Gabrielle as Dana, Cree Summer as Ahni, Chaske Spencer as Lighthorse, Currie Graham as Rivenbark, and Starletta DuPois as Etta.

The series, from animation studio Studio Mir, features original music from Roman GianArthur and Nate Wonder at Wondaland. LeSean Thomas, Jennifer Wiley-Moxley, and Chad Handley serve as executive producers alongside Henry.

Henry has played a variety of roles across film, television, and on the stage. He made his Broadway debut as part of the original cast of The Book of Mormon, alongside Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells. He went on to star in the musical The Fortress of Solitude at the Public, before his Tony-nominated performance in Lobby Hero. On screen, he has appeared in Joker and Eternals, as well as providing the voice of Jefferson Davis/Morales in the Spider-verse franchise.

Brian Tyree Henry Photo Credit: Jessica Kourkounis