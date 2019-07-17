Bravo's THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS Returns This September

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" premieres on Wednesday, September 4 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. Returning for season four are Housewives: Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, LeeAnne Locken and Stephanie Hollman. The ladies are joined by new housewife Kary Brittingham. Friend, Cary Deuber, will also appear throughout the season.

Coming up this season:

On the heels of adopting baby Bruin, the Redmond residence is crazier than ever. This season, Brandi struggles to connect with her eldest daughter who is approaching her terrible tweens. Constantly juggling the needs of her three children, Brandi questions if she has room for more.

D'Andra's life-long dream of taking over THE FAMILY business isn't going exactly the way she planned. To make matters worse, her fiery feud with former bestie LeeAnne turns into a cold war leaving her to question if they'll ever be able to mend broken fences.

LeeAnne refuses to let anyone or anything rain on her impending nuptial parade. But an unexpected betrayal and a shocking allegation threatens to set this bride off.

After opening up about her struggle with depression, Stephanie continues to be more honest and true to herself, but not without complications. An unforeseen feud with an assumed ally threatens to bring her to her breaking point.

Kameron jumps into this season with a renewed sense of fun and fabulousness. But it's not all rosy for this blonde bombshell when a seemingly unforgivable faux pas from Brandi and Stephanie sends her into a fit over formalities.

Introduced to the ladies by D'Andra, new housewife, Kary Brittingham lives just down the street with her husband and four kids. Originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, this self-proclaimed "feisty" female isn't afraid to speak the truth. Kary makes fast friends with these Dallas divas, but her relationship with LeeAnne gets off to a rocky start.

Busy with her booming business, Cary Deuber has little time for Dallas drama except when supporting her former frenemy turned gal pal, LeeAnne as she celebrates her big day.

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" is produced by Goodbye Pictures with Rich Bye, Adam Karpel and Ian Gelfand serving as Executive Producers and Samantha Hartzband as Co-Executive Producer. Andy Cohen also serves as an Executive Producer.

