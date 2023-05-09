Bravo Greenlights New REAL HOUSEWIVES Seasons & More

Highlighting one of the strongest fandoms across cable television, NBCUniversal's wide-ranging upcoming entertainment slate across Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA Network, includes returning hits, beloved franchises, and a trio of debut series.

New competition series "The Big D," (USA) "House of Villains" (E!), hosted by Joel McHale, and an Untitled Social Experiment from Studio Lambert (USA) bolster the portfolio's winning unscripted lineup, with fan-favorites "The Real Housewives of Miami" and "Below Deck Down Under" premiering on Bravo before streaming next day on Peacock.

The strength of NBCUniversal's cable portfolio is unmatched. Bravo and USA Network have once again secured their positions as top-five ad-supported cable entertainment networks in the key 18-49 demo, with Bravo ranking #1 among women and USA #1 in live viewership. USA's "Barmageddon" was the network's biggest premiere in three years and its #1 series of 2022.

Bravo is home to five of the top 10 unscripted reality shows across cable, and Bravo programming on Peacock is breaking records with the first three months of 2023 ranking as its most-watched on the streamer.

E! and SYFY remain two of cable's highest-reaching networks. E!'s red carpet franchise, "Live from E!" with Laverne Cox, scored its highest numbers in three years with its 2023 GRAMMY AWARDS telecast, and freshmen SYFY originals "Reginald the Vampire" and "The Ark" are two of cable's biggest breakout hits.

On digital, E! NEWS is #1 against its competitors in total engagements across all social platforms, with 80 million total social followers and counting.

Below please find upcoming programming for each network. For photos and additional show information, go here.

BRAVO

As a top five cable entertainment brand with the #1 most loyal fanbase, Bravo is a premiere lifestyle and entertainment destination with sought-after programming that drives cultural conversation. Bravo's slate of returning "can't miss" hits include all-new seasons of "The Real Housewives of New York City," "Top Chef," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Potomac," "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," "Married to Medicine," "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," "Southern Hospitality," "The Real Housewives of Miami," "The Real Housewives of Dubai," "Below Deck," "Southern Charm," "Below Deck Mediterranean," "Winter House," "Below Deck Down Under" and "Vanderpump Rules."

"The Real Housewives of Orange County," which returns for a new season on Wednesday, June 7, and "Project Runway," premiering Thursday, June 15 with an all-star edition featuring 14 of the most beloved designers from across 19 seasons, join recently debuted all-new originals "Dancing Queens" and "Summer House: Martha's Vineyard." Additionally, "Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," which follows socialites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan as they head to Benton, Ill., in a hysterical fish-out-of-water experience, premieres this July.

E!

As the leading force in pop-culture programming, E! remains a top destination for fans. New to the network is "House of Villains," an unscripted competition series hosted by Joel McHale that brings 10 of reality television's most iconic and infamous villains under one roof.

The brand's returning slate includes its signature red carpet franchise, "Live from E!," hosted by Laverne Cox, famed entertainment news series "E! News," hosted by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, and a new season of "Botched" following Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

As previously announced, the hilarious and heartwarming new series "Trippin' with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris" premieres with back-to-back half hour episodes on Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT as well as three more original romantic comedy movies - "Arranged Love," "Ms. Match" and "Maybe It's You" (FKA "Platonic") - airing later this summer. Additionally, "Black Pop," a multi-part, archive-rich series that looks at the Black American dream through decades of pop culture and executive produced by Stephen Curry, premieres this June.

"House of Villains" (Premieres Fall 2023)

Hosted by Joel McHale, this outrageously sinister competition elimination series brings 10 of reality television's most iconic and infamous villains under one roof where they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a cash prize and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain."

"House of Villains" is produced by Irwin Entertainment with John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Matt Odgers serving as executive producers.

The "E! News" brand is the leading multi-platform publisher delivering breaking entertainment news and pop culture coverage 24/7 across linear, digital and social media. E! boasts one of the top entertainment news websites with E! Online and a growing presence on YouTube; "E! News' The Rundown" on Snapchat; and a massive social media presence across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with the latter boasting more than 20 million Instagram follows on the @ENews handle.

SYFY

SYFY continues to redefine genre programming for fans, ranking as one of cable's highest-reaching networks across all key demos. Its upcoming slate includes returning hits and fan favorites such as Don Mancini-produced drama "Chucky," which also airs on USA Network, the Alan Tudyk-led dramedy "Resident Alien," and "SurrealEstate," "Reginald the Vampire" and "The Ark," all of which return for their sophomore seasons.

USA NETWORK

Building off its more than 25-year streak as a top five cable network, USA Network's upcoming slate includes an exciting new Untitled Social Experiment from Studio Lambert and divorcee-dating competition series "The Big D," set to debut right after the red-hot season premiere of "Temptation Island" on June 14. Also returning is the Don Mancini-produced drama "Chucky," which simulcasts on SYFY, and season two of "Barmageddon," featuring Carson Daly, Blake Shelton and Nikki Garcia.

Untitled Social Experiment from Studio Lambert

From Studio Lambert, producers of "The Traitors," "The Circle," and "Undercover Boss," comes a new immersive experiment that reflects modern social dynamics in a 2.0 house reality series.

Produced by Studio Lambert with Stephen Lambert, Jack Burgess, and Tim Harcourt serving as executive producers.

"The Big D" (Premieres June 14, 10 p.m. ET/PT)

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rogers host as recent divorcees search for romance in paradise with one catch: their exes are along for the journey.

"The Big D" is produced by Lighthearted Entertainment with Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler and Kevin Lee serving as executive producers.

About NBCUniversal Television and Streaming

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming's Entertainment portfolio consists of broadcast network NBC, cable networks Bravo, E!, Oxygen True Crime, SYFY, Universal Kids and USA Network and streaming service Peacock. This collection of prolific platforms provides award-winning entertainment content for all audiences, including dynamic scripted and unscripted programming, iconic late-night hits and special events.

Photo by: Peacock