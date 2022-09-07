Bravo Announces New BELOW DECK ADVENTURE Series

"Below Deck Adventure" debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

The new crew includes Capt. Kerry Titheradge, Chef Jess Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, Stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps and Deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely.

Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history.

This season on "Below Deck Adventure," Capt. Kerry Titheradge, a skilled captain with decades of experience in waters all over the world, keeps the crew of motor yacht Mercury in line as they cruise through the dangerously narrow yet breathtaking fjords.

He tasks his team to curate the ultimate experience for their guests with excursions as they explore the Valdall Caves and paraglide in Andalsnes - all within the unpredictable cold waters of Norway.

Chef Jess Condy is a wanderlust who demands excellence; Chief Stew Faye Clarke left her high-power job in the business world to pursue yachting; Stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, who arrive with some rocky history having previously worked together, vie for the position of second stewardess.

Bosun Lewis Lupton and deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman and Kyle Dickard come together in this frigid-water region as some situations get heated when expectations aren't met and interpersonal conflicts come to a head while striving to please their guests. The yachties hit their fair share of stormy seas and come together to give the charter guests an experience of a lifetime.

"Below Deck Adventure" is produced by Shed Media. Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson serve as executive producers. Mark Cronin serves as executive producer, along with Grace Lee, Mark Seliga, Joe Van Ek, Sun de Graaf, Brittany Nabors and Natalie Neurauter.