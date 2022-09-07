Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Bravo Announces New BELOW DECK ADVENTURE Series

“Below Deck Adventure” debuts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Sep. 07, 2022  

The new crew includes Capt. Kerry Titheradge, Chef Jess Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, Stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps and Deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman and Nathan Morely.

Each episode will stream next day on Peacock.

Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history.

This season on "Below Deck Adventure," Capt. Kerry Titheradge, a skilled captain with decades of experience in waters all over the world, keeps the crew of motor yacht Mercury in line as they cruise through the dangerously narrow yet breathtaking fjords.

He tasks his team to curate the ultimate experience for their guests with excursions as they explore the Valdall Caves and paraglide in Andalsnes - all within the unpredictable cold waters of Norway.

Chef Jess Condy is a wanderlust who demands excellence; Chief Stew Faye Clarke left her high-power job in the business world to pursue yachting; Stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, who arrive with some rocky history having previously worked together, vie for the position of second stewardess.

Bosun Lewis Lupton and deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman and Kyle Dickard come together in this frigid-water region as some situations get heated when expectations aren't met and interpersonal conflicts come to a head while striving to please their guests. The yachties hit their fair share of stormy seas and come together to give the charter guests an experience of a lifetime.

"Below Deck Adventure" is produced by Shed Media. Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson serve as executive producers. Mark Cronin serves as executive producer, along with Grace Lee, Mark Seliga, Joe Van Ek, Sun de Graaf, Brittany Nabors and Natalie Neurauter.

Queens Announced For RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Season FourQueens Announced For RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Season Four
September 7, 2022

The highly anticipated series “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” is returning to WOW Presents Plus and World of Wonder has now Ru-vealed the next set of fabulous drag queens. The queens of Season 4 are: Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop, and Starlet.
David Young To Release New Album 'Love Wins' Feat. Prog Luminaries Tony Levin & Jerry MarrottaDavid Young To Release New Album 'Love Wins' Feat. Prog Luminaries Tony Levin & Jerry Marrotta
September 6, 2022

The album was recorded and produced at Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, NY, and by Jeff Moleski and Moletrax Recording Studios, and features Tony Levin on bass and Jerry Marotta on drums and percussion. Tony is known for his work recording and touring with Peter Gabriel, King Crimson, Pink Floyd, Paul Simon and John Lennon.
Decca Classics to Release Wagner's Remastered 'Ring Cycle' RecordingDecca Classics to Release Wagner's Remastered 'Ring Cycle' Recording
September 6, 2022

Recorded in Vienna between 1958 and 1965, and masterminded by Decca’s pioneering producer John Culshaw, this recording has always been regarded as the perfect marriage of art and technology and boasted a cast including Birgit Nilsson, Hans Hotter, and Kirsten Flagstad. Watch the video trailer now!
Mike Ryan Announces First New Album in Five YearsMike Ryan Announces First New Album in Five Years
September 6, 2022

Longcut ushers in an elevated sonic edge that signals  growth for the artist and songwriter, confidently embracing his musical sensibilities and expanding his depth and craft as a songwriter. The 13-song collection is a masterful combination of up-tempo tracks that kick harder and ballads that pack even more emotional punch than ever before.
NBC Announces OPEN HOUSE Season 15 Premiere DateNBC Announces OPEN HOUSE Season 15 Premiere Date
September 6, 2022

Each week, in celebration of aspiration and inspiration, host and licensed real estate agent Sara Gore takes audiences inside some of the most jaw-dropping and one-of-a-kind properties on and off the market, where viewers meet the innovative designers, architects and envelope-pushing creatives who call these places home. Watch a video teaser now!