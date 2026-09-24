Brandi Carlile Talks Sad Gay Version of Her Album and Covering Alanis Morissette

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Brandi Carlile sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the release of a Sad Gay Version of her album Returning to Myself, a reworked take on the record that gave Kimmel's audience insight into how she approaches revisiting her own material. The conversation also touched on her cover of Alanis Morissette's Uninvited, with Carlile speaking about the experience of tackling a song from another artist she has long admired.

Carlile spoke about working alongside many of the biggest names in music throughout her career, offering a glimpse into the collaborative side of her work. She also looked back on a formative early gig, recalling her first paid performance came singing for an Elvis impersonator, a story that added a lighter, personal note to the appearance.

Much of the interview centered on family, with Carlile discussing what it has been like taking her kids on tour with her. She also addressed a more amusing wrinkle of parenting in the public eye, revealing that her daughter has been trying to regulate what she can and cannot say about her in interviews.

Carlile additionally spoke about her song Church & State during the conversation, rounding out an appearance that mixed career reflection with candid family moments. The wide-ranging discussion gave viewers a fuller picture of both her current project and the personal life behind it.

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