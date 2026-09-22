Sam Richardson Talks Detroit Lions Superstitions and Driving a Real Excavator in MATCHBOX

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Sam Richardson sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his deep loyalty to the Detroit Lions, a fandom he described as coming with its own set of crazy superstitions during the conversation. The actor walked through the rituals he follows to try to influence the team's fortunes, giving Kimmel's audience a window into just how far his devotion extends.

Richardson also recounted a recent experience taking batting practice with the Detroit Tigers, adding another layer to his ties with his hometown's sports teams. The appearance leaned heavily into that Detroit sports connection, with Richardson detailing what it was like to step onto the field with the Tigers organization.

Beyond sports, Richardson discussed his role in Matchbox: The Movie, revealing that he got to operate a real excavator as part of the production. That detail gave the segment a look at some of the physical, hands-on elements involved in his current film work.

The mix of personal fandom and behind-the-scenes movie talk gave the appearance a light, conversational tone, with Richardson moving easily between his Lions superstitions, his time with the Tigers, and the machinery he got to operate for Matchbox: The Movie.

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