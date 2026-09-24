John Wilson Talks New Documentary THE HISTORY OF CONCRETE and His Queens Movie Theater
The filmmaker also described an unexpected incident inside his own Queens theater.
Filmmaker John Wilson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his new documentary, The History of Concrete, and his experience opening a movie theater in Queens. The conversation gave Kimmel's audience a look at both the making of the film and the reality of running a small neighborhood cinema.
Wilson used the appearance to walk through some of the side adventures he took on while filming The History of Concrete, offering a glimpse into the unpredictable process behind the documentary. He also spoke about the decision to open his own movie theater in Queens, describing what it has been like to operate the space firsthand.
Much of the segment centered on the day-to-day surprises that come with running the theater, including an incident Wilson recounted involving a man masturbating inside the venue. The story added an unfiltered, real-world texture to the conversation about what it actually takes to keep an independent movie theater running.
Wilson's appearance stayed focused on the documentary and the theater, giving viewers a sense of the mix of creative and logistical challenges tied to both projects.
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