Jamie Foxx Opens Up on Stroke Recovery, New Baby and Dad Moving In on KIMMEL

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Jamie Foxx sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his outlook since recovering from a stroke, telling Kimmel he is finally back and focused on appreciating life in a way that has not gone unnoticed by his family. Foxx shared that his daughter has told him he is now "too grateful," a comment that captures how much his perspective has shifted since the health scare.

The conversation also touched on major personal news, with Foxx revealing he has a baby on the way. He described a new living arrangement as well, with his father now staying in his home, giving Kimmel's audience insight into how his family life has changed recently.

Foxx used the appearance to promote his new special, "Take Care of Yourself," discussing the project alongside lighter moments, including jokes about being the older guy still going out to the club. He also brought up his longtime friend Speedy, weaving personal anecdotes into the broader conversation about his health and family.

Throughout the interview, Foxx balanced humor with candor, framing his recovery and gratitude as central themes of the appearance while giving fans an update on both his personal life and his latest creative work.

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