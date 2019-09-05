Brad Pitt Says ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Miniseries Could Be in the Works

Variety reports that Brad Pitt has teased a "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" miniseries in previously unreleased details from a New York Times profile.

Pitt confirmed in the interview that Quentin Tarantino discussed a streaming version of "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood." The new version would be split into parts, and would contain additional footage.

"I'm curious to see if movies last, if movies stick around," Pitt said. "What I notice about the younger generation is that they're used to receiving a lot of information at a much faster pace, and they're more inclined to watch a short series of episodes where you can stay in it as long as you want or jump out whenever you get bored."

"I look at series where you can spend much more time on characters and story and explore angles you don't always get to in film," he said.

Pitt is an actor and producer, known for his roles in films like "Fight Club," "Oceans Eleven," and Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds."

Read the original story on Variety.





