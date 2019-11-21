Bounce Announces Two Original Holiday Movies

Bounce, the nation's fastest-growing television network designed for African American audiences, is getting into the Holiday spirit this season by producing and premiering two original movies: Every Day But Christmas, debuting Sunday, December 1 at 9:00 p.m. EST, and Greyson Family Christmas airing Sunday, December 8 at 9:00 p.m. EST.

In Every Day But Christmas, best-selling author Jordan Dawkins (Timon Durrett, Queen Sugar) hates everything about Christmas. However, after he wraps up his latest book tour, fate takes him on a ride outside of his comfort zone and back to a place where he will face his fears, find his faith and ultimately discover the true meaning of Christmas. Additional cast includes Carl Payne (Martin), Antonique Smith (Luke Cage), and Corey Hendrix (The Chi). Every Day But Christmas is produced by Swirl Films (Saints & Sinners).

Greyson Family Christmas is a heartfelt comedy about Maya Greyson (Kalilah Harris, State of Affairs), a very progressive African-American law student who returns home for Christmas, bringing her new boyfriend Trent (Karson Kern, Mountain Rest) to meet her mother (Robinne Lee, Hitch) and THE FAMILY led by her uncle (Stan Shaw, Harlem Nights) for the first time. The big surprise for THE FAMILY is that Trent is, well...white. Despite this somewhat unsettling revelation, Maya is determined to win over each family member one by one, as is Trent, who secretly plans to propose to Maya on Christmas Day. Greyson Family Christmas is directed by Lisa France (Roll With Me) and produced by Ryan Westheimer (Christmas at Graceland) and writer/producer J.J. Jamieson (Wedding at Graceland).

"We continue to expand Bounce's production of original movies focusing on African-American themed stories - comedies, dramadies, dramas, family adventures, and holiday movies - that resonate with our core audience. We're excited to present this terrific pair of new original Christmas films embodying the true spirit of the season," said David Hudson, Bounce's EVP of Original Programming.





