Bobby Flay Signs New Exclusive Multi-Year Deal With Food Network

Bobby Flay has signed a new exclusive multi-year deal with Food Network, it was announced by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food for Warner Bros. Discovery. The culinary icon will continue to take an active role in the development and production of his own series through his Rock Shrimp Productions.

“Bobby Flay's long standing relationship with Food Network is immeasurable. He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit, and the ability to convey his deep passion for food,” said Ayala. “Bobby generously shares his food philosophy while inspiring everyone to enjoy their time in the kitchen. Continuing this creative relationship with such an extraordinary talent is the perfect way to usher in the holiday season.”

A versatile talent both on and off camera, Bobby has been a major influence in shaping how audiences experience the evolving world of food. One of the most respected food authorities and the longest-running Food Network talent to have new episodes or series in premieres, with this new deal Flay will continue to share his skills and talent with audiences globally for years to come. Fans of the superstar chef can count on new episodes of Flay’s primetime culinary competition series, Beat Bobby Flay, BBQ Brawl and Bobby’s Triple Threat.

“Bobby has been integral to making Food Network the powerhouse network that it is, and it’s tremendous news that he will continue entertaining his passionate and loyal fans at the network he calls home,” said Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CEO, US Networks at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Bobby Flay made his first appearance on the network when he co-hosted Grillin' & Chillin'. Additional iconic and award-winning series that have helped to make Flay a household name include: Bobby Flay's Barbeque Addiction, Boy Meets Grill, Brunch @ Bobby's, Food Network Star, FoodNation with Bobby Flay, Grill It! with Bobby Flay, Hot Off the Grill, Iron Chef America, Throwdown with Bobby Flay, his digital series Bobby Flay Fit, as well as numerous holiday specials and guest appearances.

Added Flay, “I am thrilled to continue to call Food Network my home. The food world is always evolving and having this platform to connect my life’s passion with audiences is a privilege I never take for granted. Stay tuned for some incredibly exciting new shows.”

About Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and media personality. He has opened numerous upscale restaurants in New York City and beyond, the first of which was the renowned Mesa Grill in 1991. Most recently, in December 2023, Bobby opened Brasserie B by Bobby Flay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas offering delicious and distinct French-inspired dishes, an intersection of French cuisine and Flay's creative touches. Eighteen months earlier, Bobby opened Amalfi (also at Caesars Palace), celebrating the vibrant cuisine of Italy's Amalfi Coast, a place near and dear to Bobby's heart. In addition to his fine dining restaurants, there are several outposts of Bobby's fast-casual concept, Bobby’s Burgers, across the country - including Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Paris Hotel Las Vegas, Harrah’s, Las Vegas Yankee Stadium, Charlotte North Carolina, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with more locations set to open. Bobby is the author of 18 best-selling cookbooks, with his latest, Bobby Flay: Chapter One: Iconic Recipes and Inspirations from a Groundbreaking American Chef: A Cookbook released on October 29th, 2024.

Flay has starred in dozens of Food Network programs, including BBQ Brawl, Beat Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, The Flay List, Iron Chef America as well as numerous specials. Among his many distinctions are the 1993 James Beard Award for Rising Star Chef of the Year, his induction into the James Beard Foundation’s Who’s Who of Food and Beverage in America in 2007. Bobby has received five Daytime Emmy Awards for Boy Meets Grill, Grill It! with Bobby Flay and Barbecue Addiction. In 2015, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - the first chef ever to be awarded one. Bobby is the proud father to daughter Sophie, who works as a journalist for a major television network in Los Angeles.

