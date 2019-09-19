Bob Odenkirk Will Lead Upcoming Film NOBODY

Variety reports that "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" star Bob Odenkirk will lead an upcoming Universal Pictures thriller called "Nobody."

The film follows Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk), a suburban dad, overlooked husband, nothing neighbor - a "nobody." When two thieves break into his home one night, Hutch's unknown long-simmering rage is ignited and propels him on a brutal path that will uncover dark secrets he fought to leave behind.

Ilya Naishuller directs the script written by "John Wick"'s Derek Kolstad.

Odenkirk is best known for playing Jimmy McGill, also known as Saul Goodman, on "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad." He was writer on "Saturday Night Live" for several years, and has recently appeared in "Long Shot" on the big screen. He will also star in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women."

Read the original story on Variety.





