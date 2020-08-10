Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly Will Both Exit WarnerMedia

Keith Cocozza, executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications, is also stepping down.

Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly are both exiting WarnerMedia, Variety reports. Keith Cocozza, executive vice president of corporate marketing and communications, is also stepping down.

The announcement was made on Friday by CEO Jason Kilar.

Ann Sarnoff has been promoted to oversee a newly expanded content group, and Casey Bloys will report to Sarnoff. Bloys will oversee original content for HBO Max as well as TNT, TBS, and truTV.

Sarnoff, who is the Warner Bros. chair and CEO, will now lead what the Studios and Networks Group. The group will be "combining original production (content studios) and programming capabilities currently spread across Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and TruTV."

Andy Forssell, General Manager of HBO Max, is now in charge of a newly-created HBO Max operating business unit.

Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group will continue to be led by Toby Emmerich, and Warner Bros. Television Studios group will be run by Peter Roth.

"I want to thank Bob and Kevin for getting us to this point with the integration of HBO and the legacy Turner Networks and launch of HBO Max," Kilar said. "It has been such an impressive sequence of events, and we are so much better for it. I also owe a tremendous amount of gratitude and thanks to Keith, for not only helping me navigate these last few months at the company - and with the media - but more importantly for his 19 years at the company through its evolution. I have never met a kinder, more collaborative executive in my career. I can't wait to see how each of these leaders change the world in the years to come."

