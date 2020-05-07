Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Milo Ventimiglia, Bryan Cranston and More Join NBC RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL

NBC's sixth annual "Red Nose Day Special" will feature the biggest names across entertainment with a packed lineup of music, comedy and short documentary films that educate and engage viewers The two-hour telecast airs on Red Nose Day, Thursday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT to raise awareness and critical funds for children who are living in poverty across the US and around the world.



Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Ellie Goulding, Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor and Adrienne Warren (the star of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical") will perform.



In addition to the music performances, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Ray Romano and Lilly Singh will also showcase their comedic stylings. Film and TV favorites Bryan Cranston, Mario Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia and Noah Jupe will make appearances throughout the evening.

In addition to the unforgettable performances and original sketches, viewers will also see short compelling films that show how donations to Red Nose Day are used to change and save the lives of children in need in the U.S. and in some of the most underserved communities around the world.

In light of the health crisis and in an effort to help the public adhere to current health recommendations to avoid face-touching, Red Nose Day's iconic Red Noses will not be sold in Walgreens stores this year. Instead Red Nose Day and Walgreens teamed up to create this year's new digital Red Nose which offers an easy, fun way for the public to participate in the annual campaign, even while staying at home.

Supporters can go to NosesOn.com to donate and unlock their own digital Red Nose, and share their #NosesOn selfies on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram to show their support for children in need, and encourage others to donate. People can also support the cause by organizing virtual fundraising events with friends, co-workers or community members, and tuning in to donate and watch the star-studded night of programming.

Red Nose Day's mission is to end child poverty, one nose at a time - and with the outbreak of COVID-19, support for children in need has never been more critical. Funds raised through Red Nose Day address both the immediate and long-term needs of vulnerable children, helping to keep them safe, healthy and educated.

As previously announced, "Celebrity Escape Room" kicks off NBC's night of special programming at 8 p.m., with Ben Stiller bringing the phenomenon of escape rooms to television in spectacularly over-the-top style. Stiller and Jack Black serve as executive producers and star in the one-hour show featuring a cast of A-listers immersed in the hilariously high-energy, no-holds-barred escape.

Joining Stiller for the game-play are comedy stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott. Jack Black is host and the all-knowing "Game Master," who puts his celebrity friends to the test as they work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer their great escape in this uproarious and heart-pounding adventure.

In addition to NBC and Walgreens, Mars Wrigley Confectionery and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have once again pledged their support for Red Nose Day 2020 as core partners of the campaign.

Red Nose Day was created by Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer-director Richard Curtis ("Yesterday," "Love Actually," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Notting Hill").

To date Red Nose Day has raised $200 million and positively impacted more than 25 million children across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and some of the poorest communities around the world. Money raised supports programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, with grantee partners, including Amref, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, charity: water, Children's Health Fund, City Year, Covenant House, Feeding America, The Global Fund, International Rescue Committee, Laureus Sport for Good, Ounce of Prevention, Save the Children and UnidosUS. For more information on how to get involved in Red Nose Day, please visit RedNoseDay.org.





