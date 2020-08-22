'Biography: I Want My MTV' Premieres September 8 on A&E

Interview subjects include Sting, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Billy Idol, and more.

On Tuesday, September 8, A&E premieres a new documentary special, "Biography: I Want My MTV" which charts the rise of the cultural phenomenon that came to define a generation: MTV.

"Biography: I Want My MTV" charts the rise of a cultural phenomenon that came to define a generation: MTV. What started during the nascent days of cable television as a scrappy, playful music video lineup, rapidly evolved into a reflection of American youth culture. As MTV came of age, the network pushed the boundaries of art, sex, gender and race, while cementing its image to celebrity. And when the information revolution raged, MTV was at the forefront exploring new technologies.

"I Want My MTV" weaves together exclusive interviews with the network's founders and VJs, artists and journalists, along with rarely seen archival footage and outtakes, including an interview with the late David Bowie that was never broadcast on television. The documentary, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and became a crowd favorite at festivals around the world, details the story of a network that evokes youth for a generation now grown, and influenced the global media landscape for decades to come.

Interview subjects include Sting, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, Nancy Wilson, Fab Five Freddy, Norman Lear, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Bret Michaels among many others.

