Binge Your Favorite Award-Winning TV Series Like THIS IS US and HOMELAND From Fox Television This Fall

Twentieth Century FOX Home Entertainment is releasing a diverse collection of acclaimed television series this fall. Spend some quality time with two of America's favorite families with the release of THIS IS US Season 3 on September 10 and MODERN FAMILY Season 10 on September 17. Follow the dangerous drama and thrilling suspense of Homeland Season 7 on August 13, watch the inaugural season of Mayans M.C., the next chapter in Kurt Sutter's award-winning SONS OF ANARCHY saga, on August 20, and scare yourself sleepless with American Horror Story: Apocalypse on September 24.



Homeland Season 7 - August 13th

With a paranoid president facing investigation and the country tearing itself apart, Carrie (Claire Danes) and Saul (Mandy Patinkin) must determine who they can trust in the gripping seventh season ofHomeland. As President Keane finds herself under threat from forces outside the government and within, Carrie embarks on a mission to unravel the truth and bring down a harrowing conspiracy.



Mayans M.C. Season 1 - August 20th

Mayans M.C. is the next chapter in Kurt Sutter's award-winning SONS OF ANARCHY saga. In a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the MAYANS M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the GOLDEN BOY with the American Dream in his grasp.



Exclusives

Hit the Ground Roaring

Customizing the Mayans' Signature Bikes

Other Special Features

The Creation of Mayans M.C.

Promotional Featurettes



This Is Us Season 3 - September 10th

The third season of the irresistible drama from the writer of Crazy, Stupid, Love brings more spellbinding moments for the Pearsons. The Big Three undergo big changes as they turn thirty-eight, and another shocking family truth is revealed. As we join Jack and Rebecca on their awkward first date, we learn more about other romances. Kevin's visit to the Vietnam village where Jack served brings revelations, Randall enters a new arena, Beth resurrects an old dream, and Kate and Toby refuse to give up on parenthood. Through it all, love strengthens the bond of this family embraced by fans the world over.



Special Features

This Is Us Aftershows

"This Is Us at PaleyFest 2019"



Modern Family Season 10 - September 17th

As the hilarious tenth season kicks off, Jay's slated to be grand marshal in a Fourth of July parade, prompting the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tuckers to set off a few too many fireworks. Phil stumbles into a new career opportunity, while Claire grapples with her potentially changed role in the family. Meanwhile, as Jay's company literally goes to the dogs, Gloria obsesses over Manny's relationship and Joe's extracurricular activities. Mitch has fascinating new trials, and he and Cam host an unusual family member while navigating life with Lily. As Luke buckles down in school, Alex struggles with post-college plans, and Haley struggles with some important decisions. The extended family deals with death, but they also evolve, with more laughs than ever.



Special Features

Gag Reel



American Horror Story: Apocalypse - September 24

After the nuclear apocalypse, the world's chosen elite survive in secure Outposts created by the mysterious Cooperative. On the American West Coast, Ms. Wilhemina Venable (Sarah Paulson) and Mr. Miriam Mead (Kathy Bates) run Outpost Three with an iron fist. The unexpected arrival of Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), a Cooperative representative determined to save society with a secret paradise, throws their order into chaos. However, underneath the surface of humanity' salvation lies a battlefield for the final conflict between good and evil.





Twentieth Century FOX Home Entertainment, LLC (TCFHE) is a recognized global industry leader and a subsidiary of Twentieth Century FOX Film. TCFHE is the worldwide marketing, sales and distribution company for all FOX film and television programming, acquisitions and original productions as well as all third party distribution partners on DVD, Blu-ray™, 4K Ultra HD, Digital and VOD (video-on-demand). Each year TCFHE introduces hundreds of new and newly enhanced products, which it services to retail outlets and digital stores throughout the world.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You