Billy Eichner's Sets All-LGBTQ+ Cast For New Rom-Com BROS

Universal Pictures has announced the cast for its upcoming romantic comedy, BROS. The film is set for release August 12, 2022.

The film is the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy.

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The KING of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness.

Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay with Eichner. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church (co-producer Trainwreck, Step Brothers). The film is executive produced by Eichner.

Billy Eichner is an American comedian, actor, and producer. He is the star, executive producer, and creator of Funny Or Die's Billy on the Street, a comedy game show that aired on truTV. Eichner was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Game Show Host" in 2013. He is also known for playing Craig Middlebrooks on the sitcom PARKS AND RECREATION and Timon in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Eichner starred in the Hulu original series DIFFICULT PEOPLE with Julie Klausner, and executive produced by Amy Poehler. Eichner appeared in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and joined the cast of AMERICAN HORROR STORY for recurring roles in its seventh and eighth seasons. He was also seen in 2016's Hairspray LIVE! on NBC.