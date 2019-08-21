Billie Piper Teams Up with Sky to Co-Create and Star In I HATE SUZIE

BAFTA nominee Billie Piper (Collateral, Doctor Who) will lead the cast of a new Sky original drama I Hate Suzie. Written by Emmy-nominee and critically acclaimed Lucy Prebble (Succession, Enron) and co-created by Piper, I Hate Suzie will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in 2020.

The eight-part series is a bold, bracing, funny drama about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any us can survive being well and truly 'known'. Suzie Pickles (Piper), a star on the wane, has her whole life upended when her phone is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position.

This excruciatingly honest show reveals her unmasking and its trauma episode by episode, through the stages of Shock, Denial, Fear, Shame, Bargaining, Guilt, Anger and Acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi try to hold her life, career and marriage together in the face of being exposed for who she truly is. But who the hell is that?

I Hate Suzie co-creator and actor Billie Piper said: "It's taken years to finally get Lucy, my long-term GF and favourite writer in London - to work with me again. We feel we've created something timely and not for the faint-hearted. If you too suffer with anxiety, shame, compulsive lying but like a laugh, please tune in at some point."

Lucy Prebble, writer, said: "At last I get to make my best friend BIllie Piper do terrible things on screen again. It is all I live for."

Cameron Roach, Sky Studios director of drama, said: "We couldn't be more excited about I Hate Suzie - a truly unique show, from the brilliant, long-standing creative partnership of Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper. Lucy's scripts promise a vital, moving and darkly funny portrayal of the thirty-something woman, and the prospect of Billie bringing Suzie to life is thrilling. Following in the footsteps of Patrick Melrose, Save Me, and Chernobyl, I Hate Suzie's commission underlines our belief in backing truly original drama and Sky Atlantic as the home for the most innovative storytelling and ideas."

Executive producer for Bad Wolf Julie Gardner said: "Jane Tranter and I loved travelling time and space with Billie as the original 'Bad Wolf' - and know that her talent and fearlessness will make I Hate Suzie very special. Lucy Prebble's blistering and provocative scripts take Suzie on a raw, rollercoaster ride full of upheaval and self-discovery. We can't wait to get started!"

Made by Bad Wolf Limited, I Hate Suzie was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky and Cameron Roach, Director of Drama, Sky Studios. Liz Lewin is the Commissioning Editor for Sky and the series is co-created and executive produced by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper. Julie Gardner is executive producer and Andrea Dewsbery is producing, both for Bad Wolf. Sky Vision will handle the international distribution.

I Hate Suzie is the latest in a string of recent commissions as Sky continues to invest in original productions. Sky has recently committed to more than double its investment in original drama, comedy and documentary through Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of Sky. Sky Studios brings to screen unique stories from the very best talent in Europe and is the creative home of Sky's award-winning and much-loved Sky originals.

Forthcoming Sky originals include Temple starring Mark Strong, Catherine The Great starring Helen Mirren; a second series of Jez Butterworth's Britannia and a second series of SAVE ME staring Lennie James and Suranne Jones. 2019 has been a record year for Sky originals with 19-time Emmy-nominated Chernobyl becoming the most watched original ever with over 4 million viewers of the season finale. And away from the screen, Sky secured a record BAFTA haul with seven awards.

