Bill Murray Joins Farrelly Brother Comedy THE NOW

Article Pixel Nov. 15, 2019  

Quibi has announced that Bill Murray has joined the cast of Farrelly brother's comedy THE NOW. Murray will star in a recurring role opposite Dave Franco.

Murray's character details for the comedy are being kept under wraps.

From Academy Award winner Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly, comes a comedy that examines what exactly makes life worth living. For Ed Poole (Dave Franco), clarity comes when a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future. He soon realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future and just live in THE NOW.

The series also stars O'Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah, Jimmy Tatro, Alyssa Milano, Rob Yang and Lex Scott Davis.



