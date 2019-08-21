Bethenny Frankel Leaves REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK

Variety reports that Bethenny Frankel will leave "The Real Housewives of New York" before the start of its twelfth season. She was an original cast member on the show starting in 2008, and has left and come back on occasion over the years.

"I have decided to leave the 'Housewives' franchise to explore my next chapter," Frankel said. "It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."

In March, Frankel inked a deal to develop and executive produce unscripted television programs with MGM Television. She will potentially also appear on camera in the projects.

Frankel runs B Strong charity, which provides relief in hurricane disaster areas. She also is the founder of the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl.

Other "Real Housewives" include Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps.

Read the original story on Variety.





