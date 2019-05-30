Best Coast to Join as House Band on FOX's WHAT JUST HAPPENED

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson has been announced as the co-Host alongside Fred Savage and Best Coast as House Band on FOX's WHAT JUST HAPPENED??!

THE FLARE is a fictional television drama that now has a very real after-show, called WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE, dedicated to exploring the fandom surrounding THE FLARE.

THE FLARE is based on fictional author TJ Whitford's sci-fi book series, "The Moon is the Sun at Night," which has been a favorite of Fred Savage's since childhood. The book revolves around a solar event and its effects on Earth - specifically, the small, blue-collar town of Milford, IL - and slowly unfolds into a post-apocalyptic battle for human survival.

After-show WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE, a half-hour fictional comedy/talk show hybrid, will feature multiple segments, including authentic sit-down celebrity interviews, set visits to THE FLARE and interviews with the "cast," as well as discussions with fans and more.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE is produced by 20th Century FOX Television, Double Hemm and The Crest Lamp Company. It was created by Fred Savage, Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein, who will serve as executive producers alongside David A. Hurwitz, Jen Patton and Adam Lowitt. Additional writers include Abbey McBride, Edgar Momplaisir, Chase Mitchell, Agathe Panaretos and Sean O'Connor. Jon Cassar serves as director on THE FLARE, and Carrie Havel serves as director on THE TALK show.

Taylor Tomlinson is rising the ranks and gaining the notoriety of fans and comedy peers to become the comedic voice of her generation. She commands the stage with a honed and authentic point-of-view that combines her rock-and-roll attitude with a sly darkness and self-deprecation. She was hand-selected by Netflix to be featured on the first season of their stand-up series, "The Lineup," streaming now. She was also recently honored by Variety Magazine at the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival as a Top 10 Comic to Watch.

Tomlinson started doing standup at just 16 years old, and she is one of the country's youngest, currently touring headliners and delighting audiences coast-to-coast with her sharp crowd work, biting wit and wonderfully self-deprecating point of view.

Tomlinson has been featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "Conan," "Safe Word" and "Adam Devine's House Party"; was a top ten finalist on season nine of "Last Comic Standing; and was honored as a New Face at the prestigious Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival.

Formed in 2010, Los Angeles-based celebrated duo Best Coast has released four critically and culturally acclaimed albums over the last decade. They have toured the world extensively and performed on late night television many times over. They've collaborated with artists all over the entertainment world, including Drew Barrymore, Weezer, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jon Brion and more. Best Coast has also toured the globe, selling out headlining shows internationally, and opening for the likes of Green Day, Paramore, Pixies, Death Cab For Cutie and more. Frontwoman/guitarist Bethany Cosentino was dubbed "indie's first social media celebrity" by The FADER, and is frequently asked to comment on issues ranging from politics to fashion, women's rights and Pop culture. She penned a widely-shared essay on sexism in the music industry for Lena Dunham's former culture site, Lenny Letter, and addressed the same subject as a guest on The Daily Show. Best Coast is currently at work on their fourth studio album.

Tomlinson co-hosts "The Self-Helpless Podcast."





