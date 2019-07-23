Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy to Star in LOUIS WAN

Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy have been announced to star in "Louis Wain," a biopic of the prolific English artist who rose to prominence at the end of the 19th century, according to Variety.

Cumberbatch will play Wain, a brilliant man inspired by both his love of the world and the love of his life, Emily, who will be played by Foy. Wain was famous for his distinctive paintings of cats and was also an inspirational hero who defied obstacles throughout his life.

"Louis Wain" will be directed by BAFTA-nominated Will Sharpe, from a script written by Sharpe & Simon Stephenson. "Louis Wain" is being produced by Guy Heeley ("Swimming With Men") and Adam Ackland. The film will start shooting on August 10.

"I am thrilled by the prospect of playing the courageous, playful spirit that is Louis Wain and to be producing such a special film," said Cumberbatch.

"I have admired Will's work for several years through 'Flowers' and, from the moment we first met, knew he was the perfect person to bring Louis' inspirational and Odyssean story to life," said Cumberbatch, adding that he and Sharpe "plan to bring audiences a sincerely uplifting, playful, thought-provoking tale of resilience, creativity and the enduring power of love."

Read the original article on Variety.





