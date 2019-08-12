Ben Lawson Will Star Opposite Katherine Heigl in Netflix's FIREFLY LANE

Deadline reports that Ben Lawson will star opposite Katherine Heigl in Netflix's Firefly Lane, a series from Maggie Friedman based on Kristin Hannah's bestselling novel.

Firefly Lane follows the story of Tully (Heigl) and Kate, two unlikely best friends who meet as young girls and become inseparable for nearly 30 years, until a tragedy breaks them apart. Lawson plays Kate's ex-husband Ryan, who also has a long history working with Tully.

Lawson was most recently seen in season two of Netflix's Thirteen Reasons Why, and on ABC's DESIGNATED SURVIVOR and NBC's The Good Place.

Read the original story on Deadline.



