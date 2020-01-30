Bella Thorne Will Star in THE UNCANNY

Deadline reports that Bella Thorne has been tapped to star in "The Uncanny," an upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller.

Mitzi Peirone directs. Peirone wrote the script with Chaya Doswell.

The Uncanny presents a future where every citizen is implanted with a chip capable of controlling everything from emotions to directions, until a routine update backfires, causing a cyber apocalypse. Wiping out most of humanity, five strangers miraculously survive, now forced to live hidden in a bunker with their implants ripped from their spines. They were the few lucky enough to survive - until Scarlet (Thorne) begins to suspect they were not saved at all, or by chance.

"The story offers a timely and compelling glimpse into human's dependence on technology and the greater evils of such addiction" says Courtney Shepard. "We're excited to have Bella on board for such a strong female-led team. I have no doubt Mitzi will craft something visually and thematically stunning."

Thorne is an actor who will make her feature directorial debut on another upcoming thriller.

Read the original story on Deadline.





