Barkin/Selissen Project to Premiere Extended Version of ACCIDENTAL SUITE at Riverside Church this March

Contemporary dance company Barkin/Selissen Project (B/SP) will premiere an extended version of Accidental Suite at Riverside Church on March 20th. In June of 2019, thousands of viewers across the globe experienced Accidental Suite as a short film, 1 of 5 dance films in B/SP's Titles Project, and voted it to be expanded and presented live. With performances at 7pm and 9pm, audiences may move about this Neo-gothic lounge, sip wine and indulge in the expansive views of the Hudson River. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

Born from raw experimentation and wrangled through structured improvisation, this performance installation builds relational tension through increasing levels of contact. Featuring 9 dancers and original score by Zac Selissen, this 75 minute celebration event will include 30 minutes of live performance wrapped in a pre and post party. Accidental Suite evokes chance encounters, near misses, and the magnetic push and pull of relationships from start to finish. In these deeply alienating times, it taps into the most essential of human needs, relating to one another.

Barkin/Selissen Project, a NYC-based contemporary dance company founded in 2009, strives to blur lines between the emotional and intellectual, dream worlds and waking states. With dramatic shifts from nuance to explosive athleticism, Artistic Directors Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen's choreography infuses fresh perspective on subjects ranging from the complexities of mathematics to the complexities of human nature.

B/SP has been presented at venues across the U.S and abroad including Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, SUNY Stony Brook's Staller Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, West End Theater, 92Y, Bryant Park, Tempe AZ Center for the Arts, Boston's Dance Complex, Touhill Performing Arts Center St. Louis, Yogykarta Indonesia, and Uferstudios Berlin Germany. B/SP also performed at the Edinburgh International Conference Center in Scotland as part of Booking Dance and the Fringe Festival. Partnerships for workshops include Sally Taylor's ConSenses, Festival of the Moving Body, Communicating in Partnerships through Dance/Hartford Performs, Balance 1 Academy Berlin, Limón Professional Studies Program, and more.





